Left Menu

Sacred Celebrations Illuminate Ayodhya: Aarti and Pran Pratishtha Unite Devotees

The serene evening 'aarti' at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya marks the start of three-day celebrations, including the first anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at Ram Temple. Thousands of devotees witness the spiritual spectacle, highlighting devotion and reverence in the city's sacred rituals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-01-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 11-01-2025 22:23 IST
Sacred Celebrations Illuminate Ayodhya: Aarti and Pran Pratishtha Unite Devotees
Evening aarti at Saryu Ghat in Ayodhya on Saturday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the evening 'aarti' was conducted at Saryu Ghat, drawing throngs of devotees eager to witness the hymn chanting and oil lamp lighting. This sacred ceremony, dedicated to the holy river Saryu, typically occurs at sunset, where priests gather to offer prayers and reverence, lighting large oil lamps in a rhythmic manner symbolizing purification.

On Saturday, devotees and visitors experienced a serene atmosphere, viewed as an expression of gratitude toward the river. This event coincides with the first anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple. The three-day celebrations kicked off today, following the alignment of the Hindu calendar. Rituals include the chanting of 6 lakh Shri Ram Mantras to honor the occasion.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram was on January 22, 2024, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unveiling the idol of Ram Lalla. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir showcases intricate depictions of Hindu deities, constructed in traditional Nagara style. The temple has become a significant pilgrimage destination, with increasing devotees visiting Ayodhya post-ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever visit

UN Commission notes renewed sense of optimism in Syria during first-ever vis...

 Global
2
Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction needs for 2025

Resilience of Ukrainians remains high, as UN maps aid and reconstruction ne...

 Global
3
It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

It’s not censorship to stop hateful online content, insists UN rights chief

 Global
4
Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

Confirmed: 2024 was the hottest year on record, says UN weather agency

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Systemic Barriers in Abortion Care Across Southern Africa: A Call for Reform

Work Permit Markets: A New Model for Social Protection and Economic Growth

Wild Meat Alternatives: Kinshasa Study Examines Pricing and Social Marketing Impacts

Empowering Teachers and Reforming Schools for Inclusive and Equitable Education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025