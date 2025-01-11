Sacred Celebrations Illuminate Ayodhya: Aarti and Pran Pratishtha Unite Devotees

In Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, the evening 'aarti' was conducted at Saryu Ghat, drawing throngs of devotees eager to witness the hymn chanting and oil lamp lighting. This sacred ceremony, dedicated to the holy river Saryu, typically occurs at sunset, where priests gather to offer prayers and reverence, lighting large oil lamps in a rhythmic manner symbolizing purification.

On Saturday, devotees and visitors experienced a serene atmosphere, viewed as an expression of gratitude toward the river. This event coincides with the first anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ram Temple. The three-day celebrations kicked off today, following the alignment of the Hindu calendar. Rituals include the chanting of 6 lakh Shri Ram Mantras to honor the occasion.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram was on January 22, 2024, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unveiling the idol of Ram Lalla. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir showcases intricate depictions of Hindu deities, constructed in traditional Nagara style. The temple has become a significant pilgrimage destination, with increasing devotees visiting Ayodhya post-ceremony.

(With inputs from agencies.)