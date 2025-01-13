Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Convergence of Faith in Prayagraj

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled the inauguration of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, describing it as monumental for the countless individuals who uphold Indian ethics and culture. In a social media post, Modi underlined the event as a 'sacred confluence' that celebrates faith and emphasizes India's spiritual legacy.

Amid an influx of pilgrims and tourists, PM Modi extended warm wishes for their stay, expressing delight that Prayagraj is bustling with activity. He conveyed his hope that the event will imbue new energy into the lives of participants, reflecting on its deep-rooted spiritual traditions.

Preparations for the world's largest human congregation are meticulous, with NDRF and the Uttar Pradesh Police ensuring the safety of attendees. Traffic management strategies have been implemented to facilitate seamless logistics. Notably, the rare celestial alignment invites over 45 crore devotees to the month-long festival, concluding February 26.

(With inputs from agencies.)