Maha Kumbh 2025: A Grand Convergence of Faith in Prayagraj
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the commencement of the Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, highlighting its significance for millions cherishing Indian spirituality and culture. The event attracts global devotees for sacred rituals. Enhanced safety measures and logistical planning ensure a smooth experience for the expected 450 million participants over the month-long festival.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extolled the inauguration of Maha Kumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, describing it as monumental for the countless individuals who uphold Indian ethics and culture. In a social media post, Modi underlined the event as a 'sacred confluence' that celebrates faith and emphasizes India's spiritual legacy.
Amid an influx of pilgrims and tourists, PM Modi extended warm wishes for their stay, expressing delight that Prayagraj is bustling with activity. He conveyed his hope that the event will imbue new energy into the lives of participants, reflecting on its deep-rooted spiritual traditions.
Preparations for the world's largest human congregation are meticulous, with NDRF and the Uttar Pradesh Police ensuring the safety of attendees. Traffic management strategies have been implemented to facilitate seamless logistics. Notably, the rare celestial alignment invites over 45 crore devotees to the month-long festival, concluding February 26.
