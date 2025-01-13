Delhi Shivers in Record Cold and Fog, Disrupts Transport and Alarming AQI Levels

The bone-chilling weather in Delhi persisted unabated on Monday, with the national capital enshrouded in a thick fog causing significant transport disruptions. The India Meteorological Department reported a minimum temperature of 9.6 degrees Celsius at Palam, while Safdarjung recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius.

As the cold wave grips the region, several flights at the IGI Airport have been delayed. Disadvantaged individuals are turning to night shelters for refuge as the icy weather conditions intensify in Northern India.

Foggy conditions have led to train delays, with the Purushottam Express facing the most severe delay of 311 minutes. Other notable train delays include the Poorva Express at 198 minutes, and the Shramjeevi Express and JBP NZM SF Express delayed by 197 and 187 minutes, respectively. The Rajendra Nagar Patna Tejas Express, YPR Dee Duronto Express, and Suhaildev Express were also affected.

Contributing to the city's woes, the air quality index hit worrying levels with a CPCB reading of 282 at 7 am, classified as 'poor'. Jahangirpuri recorded a concerning high AQI of 346, closely matched by Nehru Nagar at 345, and Patparganj at 344. North Campus, Delhi University came in at 314. Narela and Mandir Marg reported AQI levels of 313 and 308, respectively, while Mundka noted a level of 297. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium reached an AQI of 293.

AQI measurements at Lodhi Road remained relatively moderate at 233 (IMD) and 181 (IITM), with NSIT Dwarka recording a lower AQI of 125. AQI ratings categorize air quality from 'good' (0-50) to 'severe' (401-500).

(With inputs from agencies.)