Monumental Maha Kumbh 2025 Kicks Off Amid Robust Security and Enthusiasm

The much-anticipated 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela began in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, with high security and enthusiastic participation from devotees. Police, mounted on horseback, were visible patrolling the bustling site where over 10,000 personnel have been deployed for ensuring safety, according to officials.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna conveyed that approximately 50 lakh people have already taken the holy dip, with official figures expected soon. Crowd management and parking arrangements are functioning smoothly, ensuring the flow of traffic from various routes, stated Krishna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the event on social media, calling it a 'very special day' for those valuing Indian culture. Expressing delight over the congregation of pilgrims and tourists, PM Modi hoped the Maha Kumbh would infuse new energy and enthusiasm into all attending.

