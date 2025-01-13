Left Menu

Monumental Maha Kumbh 2025 Kicks Off Amid Robust Security and Enthusiasm

The 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela has commenced with extensive security measures as 50 lakh devotees gathered in Prayagraj. Police, including mounted units, maintain order. Prime Minister Modi lauds the event, highlighting its cultural significance. The gathering also aligns with a rare celestial event occurring once every 144 years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 10:11 IST
Monumental Maha Kumbh 2025 Kicks Off Amid Robust Security and Enthusiasm
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rajesh Dwivedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela began in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, with high security and enthusiastic participation from devotees. Police, mounted on horseback, were visible patrolling the bustling site where over 10,000 personnel have been deployed for ensuring safety, according to officials.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Vaibhav Krishna conveyed that approximately 50 lakh people have already taken the holy dip, with official figures expected soon. Crowd management and parking arrangements are functioning smoothly, ensuring the flow of traffic from various routes, stated Krishna.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the event on social media, calling it a 'very special day' for those valuing Indian culture. Expressing delight over the congregation of pilgrims and tourists, PM Modi hoped the Maha Kumbh would infuse new energy and enthusiasm into all attending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025