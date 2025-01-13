Mali's Seizure of Barrick Gold's Stock: A Turning Point in Mining
Mali's government has initiated a provisional order to seize the gold stock at the Loulo-Gounkoto site operated by Barrick Gold. A confidential Barrick employee in Mali corroborated the legitimacy of the letter, which was issued to the staff on Sunday.
A letter confirming this move was sent to the staff on Sunday, as confirmed by a Barrick employee who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.
This action marks a significant development in the mining sector in the West African nation, underscoring possible tensions between state regulations and foreign investment interests.
