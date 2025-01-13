Mali's Seizure of Barrick Gold's Stock: A Turning Point in Mining

Mali's government has taken a bold step by initiating a provisional order to claim the gold stock at Barrick Gold's Loulo-Gounkoto site.

A letter confirming this move was sent to the staff on Sunday, as confirmed by a Barrick employee who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

This action marks a significant development in the mining sector in the West African nation, underscoring possible tensions between state regulations and foreign investment interests.

