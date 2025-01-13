Left Menu

Mali's Seizure of Barrick Gold's Stock: A Turning Point in Mining

Mali's government has initiated a provisional order to seize the gold stock at the Loulo-Gounkoto site operated by Barrick Gold. A confidential Barrick employee in Mali corroborated the legitimacy of the letter, which was issued to the staff on Sunday.

Updated: 13-01-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 14:27 IST
Mali's government has taken a bold step by initiating a provisional order to claim the gold stock at Barrick Gold's Loulo-Gounkoto site.

A letter confirming this move was sent to the staff on Sunday, as confirmed by a Barrick employee who requested anonymity due to the sensitivity of the situation.

This action marks a significant development in the mining sector in the West African nation, underscoring possible tensions between state regulations and foreign investment interests.

