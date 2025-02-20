Telangana's Strong Stand: Cracking Down on Illegal Sand Mining
Telangana police launched a major crackdown on illegal sand mining, seizing 1196 tonnes and arresting 57 individuals. From February 14 to 19, operations were led by C.V. Anand under orders from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, leading to 26 cases and multiple vehicle seizures in Hyderabad.
The Telangana police launched a major crackdown on illegal sand mining and transportation in a move to combat environmental violations across the state. This effort, outlined in a press release dated February 20, saw teams conducting raids in various regions under the watchful eye of C.V. Anand, Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad City.
According to the release, these operations were executed as per the directives of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, spanning February 14 to 19. During this period, officials in Hyderabad registered 26 cases related to the illicit extraction and movement of sand. The police seized eight vehicles and detained 57 individuals in a significant enforcement action.
On Wednesday, adding to the series of crackdowns, Hyderabad police seized 60 tonnes of sand valued at Rs 1.20 lakhs from the Puranaphool area. The accused, K Santhosh Kumar from Lower Dhoolpet, was arrested for selling sand without proper documentation and profiteering illegally, with discrepancies in delivery addresses.
