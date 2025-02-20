Tamil Nadu Minister Criticizes Draft UGC Regulations for Undermining Federalism

In a strong statement during a National Convention in Thiruvananthapuram, Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan voiced concerns over the draft UGC regulations 2025. According to the Minister, these regulations undermine fundamental constitutional features such as the separation of powers and federalism.

Chezhiaan asserted that the University Grants Commission could only advise on educational standards but not mandate states to follow these drafts. He stressed the danger of increased student dropout rates from entrance exams and the erosion of state autonomy.

The Minister urged the Centre to retract these regulations, highlighting the importance of proper consultation with state governments. He called for a democratic approach, ensuring that education benefits students and improves learning outcomes while preserving state autonomy.

