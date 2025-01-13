Left Menu

King Charles to Honor Auschwitz Liberation 80th Anniversary in Poland

Britain's King Charles will visit Poland to attend the 80th anniversary of Auschwitz's liberation. The event will include a commemoration service at Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum. King Charles will also meet Poland's President Andrzej Duda and local community members in Krakow ahead of the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 18:09 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 18:09 IST
King Charles to Honor Auschwitz Liberation 80th Anniversary in Poland
King Charles

Britain's King Charles is set to visit Poland later this month to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the largest Nazi death camp from World War Two. Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch will attend a commemoration service on January 27 at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial, which serves as a reminder of the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany on Polish soil.

Over 1.1 million people, the majority of whom were Jews, lost their lives either in the camp's gas chambers or due to starvation, exposure to cold, and disease. The solemn event aims to honor their memory and underscore the lessons learned from this dark period in history.

In addition to the commemoration service, King Charles will connect with members of the local community in Krakow and engage with Poland's President, Andrzej Duda. The trip marks his fifth visit to the country, reflecting the enduring ties between the UK and Poland.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025