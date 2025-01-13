King Charles to Honor Auschwitz Liberation 80th Anniversary in Poland

Britain's King Charles is set to visit Poland later this month to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, the largest Nazi death camp from World War Two. Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch will attend a commemoration service on January 27 at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial, which serves as a reminder of the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany on Polish soil.

Over 1.1 million people, the majority of whom were Jews, lost their lives either in the camp's gas chambers or due to starvation, exposure to cold, and disease. The solemn event aims to honor their memory and underscore the lessons learned from this dark period in history.

In addition to the commemoration service, King Charles will connect with members of the local community in Krakow and engage with Poland's President, Andrzej Duda. The trip marks his fifth visit to the country, reflecting the enduring ties between the UK and Poland.

(With inputs from agencies.)