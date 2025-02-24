Left Menu

Finance Commission's Delegation Meets Mizoram Amid Revenue Deficit Deliberations

The 16th Finance Commission, led by Chairman Arvind Panagariya, visited Mizoram for consultations on state fiscal matters. A decision on revenue deficit grants for states remains pending as the commission continues its assessments. Mizoram proposed changes to current fund allocation criteria, emphasizing demographic and developmental considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aizawl | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:31 IST
Finance Commission's Delegation Meets Mizoram Amid Revenue Deficit Deliberations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Arvind Panagariya, is in Mizoram, considering revenue-sharing parameters crucial for state operations. The commission has yet to decide on recommending revenue deficit grants, pending visits to all states.

During talks with Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma, significant proposals were made. Mizoram suggested increasing the weightage given to population criteria from 15% to 25%, and advised reducing area-based weightage from 15% to 10%. They also requested revisiting income distance weightage and deemphasizing tax and fiscal efforts in the allocation formula.

New criteria were proposed, such as state's achievement on Sustainable Development Goals and cost adjustments for essential commodities. These consultations are vital for potential amendments in state fund allocations, reflecting how local needs shape national financial distribution strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025