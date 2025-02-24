Finance Commission's Delegation Meets Mizoram Amid Revenue Deficit Deliberations

The 16th Finance Commission, chaired by Arvind Panagariya, is in Mizoram, considering revenue-sharing parameters crucial for state operations. The commission has yet to decide on recommending revenue deficit grants, pending visits to all states.

During talks with Mizoram's Chief Minister Lalduhoma, significant proposals were made. Mizoram suggested increasing the weightage given to population criteria from 15% to 25%, and advised reducing area-based weightage from 15% to 10%. They also requested revisiting income distance weightage and deemphasizing tax and fiscal efforts in the allocation formula.

New criteria were proposed, such as state's achievement on Sustainable Development Goals and cost adjustments for essential commodities. These consultations are vital for potential amendments in state fund allocations, reflecting how local needs shape national financial distribution strategies.

