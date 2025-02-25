Left Menu

Germany's Debt Brake Deliberations

German Finance Minister Joerg Kukies advocates constitutional amendments to permit new debt. He argues that legal frameworks allow changes to the Basic Law for financial initiatives like debt brake reforms or special fund creation. The current parliament retains full legislative authority to act on these proposals.

Updated: 25-02-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2025 19:59 IST
German Finance Minister Joerg Kukies has urged for swift discussions aimed at amending Germany's constitution to sanction new debt, as reported by Stern on Tuesday.

Kukies noted in a Stern interview that, from a legal perspective, modifying the Basic Law is feasible to facilitate financial plans under consideration, such as reworking the debt brake or establishing a specialized fund.

He emphasized that the current parliament maintains full legislative power until a new parliament is instituted, including the authority to amend the Basic Law.

(With inputs from agencies.)

