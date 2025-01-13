Orb Energy Lights Up India's SMEs with Zero-Down Payment Solar Financing

Orb Energy, a solar energy solutions provider, announced on Monday that it has reached a significant milestone by disbursing over Rs 300 crore through its zero-collateral, zero-down payment in-house finance facility.

This accomplishment highlights Orb Energy's commitment to tackling energy challenges for Indian businesses, especially those within the Ministry of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs), facilitating their switch to economical solar energy solutions.

Orb Energy, which has deployed around 350 MW of solar PV installations throughout India, particularly in the South and West, plans to disburse an additional Rs 1,000 crore over the next three years. The company aims to fortify its position as the sole solar manufacturer offering in-house finance for the SME sector.

