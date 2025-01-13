Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines Oil Giants' Appeal in Honolulu Climate Lawsuit

The U.S. Supreme Court chose not to hear a case from Sunoco and others to dismiss Honolulu's lawsuit accusing them of misleading the public about fossil fuels' impact on climate change. The suit, supported by Hawaii's Supreme Court, demands damages from oil firms for climate-related harm in Honolulu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 13-01-2025 20:30 IST
Supreme Court Declines Oil Giants' Appeal in Honolulu Climate Lawsuit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, the U.S. Supreme Court has opted not to consider an appeal by Sunoco and several major oil companies, including Exxon Mobil and BP, aiming to dismiss a lawsuit brought forth by Honolulu. The city's litigation accuses these corporations of deceiving the public over the environmental damages inflicted by fossil fuels.

Filed in 2020, the suit by Honolulu and its Board of Water Supply seeks unspecified monetary damages, highlighting the detrimental impact of fossil fuel emissions on infrastructure and property. The allegations focus on the misleading actions of oil companies over decades, contributing to climate change and related urban stresses.

Despite efforts to shift proceedings to federal court, the U.S. Supreme Court and lower state courts have allowed the case to advance. This decision aligns with similar lawsuits nationwide, underscoring growing legal challenges faced by the fossil fuel industry over environmental accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Japanese Foreign Minister Plans to Attend Trump's Inauguration

 Japan
2
Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

Thrilling Start to the 113th Australian Open

 Australia
3
Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

Inferno in Los Angeles: The Palisades Wildfire Wreaks Havoc

 Global
4
ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

ISRO's Exciting Space Docking Experiment: A Step Closer to the Stars

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Designing Resilient MSME Ecosystems for Asia's Economic Growth

Bridging the Gap: Gender Lessons from COVID-19 for Future Pandemics

Saudi Arabia’s Care Boom: How TVET Can Address Workforce Demands

Cracking down on counterfeits: How a simple tag could save billions in global trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025