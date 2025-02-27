UK's 'Visa Fraud Ton Bacho' Campaign: Safeguarding Indians from Deception

The UK government unveiled a new initiative called 'Visa Fraud Ton Bacho' on Thursday, targeting the protection of Indian citizens from the dangers of visa fraud and irregular migration. This scheme features a WhatsApp helpline offering guidance in English and Punjabi to recognize visa scam tactics and legal travel options to the UK.

Launched at Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar, the campaign is part of a broader effort to combat irregular migration, attended by Chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal. It warns against scams promising UK jobs, exempted language tests, and high fees, causing debts and risks of exploitation.

Christina Scott, British Deputy High Commissioner, highlighted the rising opportunities for Indians to visit, study, and work in the UK, while warning against exploitation. Caroline Rowett urged the community in Punjab to promote the campaign, ensuring safe and legitimate fulfillment of aspirations.

