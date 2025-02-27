Left Menu

UK's 'Visa Fraud Ton Bacho' Campaign: Safeguarding Indians from Deception

The UK government has launched the 'Visa Fraud Ton Bacho' campaign aimed at protecting Indian citizens from the perils of visa fraud and irregular migration. With a dedicated WhatsApp helpline, the initiative educates individuals on common scams and legal travel routes, emphasizing safety and legal compliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalandhar | Updated: 27-02-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 21:43 IST
The UK government unveiled a new initiative called 'Visa Fraud Ton Bacho' on Thursday, targeting the protection of Indian citizens from the dangers of visa fraud and irregular migration. This scheme features a WhatsApp helpline offering guidance in English and Punjabi to recognize visa scam tactics and legal travel options to the UK.

Launched at Lovely Professional University in Jalandhar, the campaign is part of a broader effort to combat irregular migration, attended by Chancellor Ashok Kumar Mittal. It warns against scams promising UK jobs, exempted language tests, and high fees, causing debts and risks of exploitation.

Christina Scott, British Deputy High Commissioner, highlighted the rising opportunities for Indians to visit, study, and work in the UK, while warning against exploitation. Caroline Rowett urged the community in Punjab to promote the campaign, ensuring safe and legitimate fulfillment of aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

