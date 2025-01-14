Sacred Waters: Maha Kumbh 2025 Commences with First Amrit Snan on Makar Sankranti

Swami Kailashanand Giri, a revered spiritual leader, spearheaded the Niranjani Akhara processions during the inaugural Amrit Snan of the Maha Kumbh on the holy day of Makar Sankranti. Known for its contributions to yoga, meditation, and spiritual enlightenment, the Niranjani Akhara stands out as a principal participant in this sacred congregation.

Devotees belonging to the 13 traditional akhadas of Sanatan Dharm took a holy bath at the Triveni Sangam, an esteemed confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers. These akhadas are categorized into three distinct groups: Sanyasi (Shaivite), Bairagi (Vaishnav), and Udaseen. The Shaivite group includes venerable institutions like Shree Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada and Shree Panchayati Akhada Niranjani, among others.

In a scene of devotion and tranquility, throngs of participants descended upon the Maha Kumbh for Makar Sankranti. Kumar Swami Ji Maharaj of Anand Akhara rejoiced in the peaceful atmosphere, highlighting the event's importance in a world often rife with discord. As he expressed his reverence for saints and religious scripts, he invited everyone to partake in this uplifting experience.

Kumar Swami Ji Maharaj captured the essence of the event saying, "Nothing surpasses the grandeur of Maha Kumbh. Those present here are truly blessed... Amidst a world of conflict, peace pervades here. It is profoundly joyful to witness harmony unfold... Our saints have always envisioned global peace. I pay homage to our seers, texts, and to Lord Shiva for this day. Everyone should experience Maha Kumbh."

On the momentous first 'Amrit Snan', SSP Kumbh Mela Rajesh Dwivedi highlighted the meticulous planning undertaken to escort spiritual leaders safely to the snan venue. Enhanced security measures were in place, including the deployment of police and paramilitary forces, ensuring seamless operations amidst massive crowds.

The Maha Kumbh-2025, marking the Poorna Kumbh, continues until February 26, 2025. Key bathing dates include January 14 (Makar Sankranti - First Shahi Snan), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya - Second Shahi Snan), February 3 (Basant Panchami - Third Shahi Snan), February 12 (Maghi Purnima), and February 26 (Maha Shivaratri).

(With inputs from agencies.)