Adityanath Criticizes Samajwadi Party Over Allegiance to Sanatan Dharma

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the Samajwadi Party for not having faith in Ram and Krishna, equating it to defying socialism pioneer Ram Manohar Lohia. He accused the SP of failing to respect Sanatan Dharma and noted name changes of institutions during SP's regime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has criticized the Samajwadi Party (SP), asserting that the party's lack of faith in deities Ram and Krishna is tantamount to challenging the legacy of socialism pioneer Ram Manohar Lohia.

During a debate on the Motion of Thanks related to the governor's address, Adityanath referenced an incident highlighted by Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey about the Maha Kumbh. He praised Pandey for acknowledging Sanatan traditions but pointed out inconsistencies in SP's respect for religious sentiments and duties as a socialist organization.

Adityanath also alleged that the SP had changed the names of prominent institutions such as Kannauj Medical College and Bhasha University, previously named after figures like B R Ambedkar and Kanshi Ram, reflecting a disregard for historical social justice icons.

(With inputs from agencies.)

