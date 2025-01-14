Maha Kumbh 2025: Millions Embrace Faith in Amrit Snan at Sangam

On Tuesday, the holy city of Prayagraj witnessed a massive influx of over twenty million devotees for the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 at the Sangam, as confirmed by Amrit Abhijat, Uttar Pradesh's principal secretary of urban development.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations to participants, describing the event as a celebration of India's eternal culture and faith. He highlighted the unity among devotees at the Triveni Sangam, noting the festival's significance in honoring the Sun God during Makar Sankranti.

Security measures were meticulously managed by law enforcement agencies with state DGP Prashant Kumar noting the coordinated efforts of police vehicles and ambulances. Sadhus from the Akharas led the bathing rituals, drawing a myriad of participants who embraced the diverse cultural tapestry of India.

