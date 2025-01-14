Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: Millions Embrace Faith in Amrit Snan at Sangam

Over twenty million pilgrims participated in the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 at Sangam, marking the sacred event with holy dips. Authorities successfully managed the vast gathering, ensuring peace and safety throughout the event. The occasion underscores India's rich cultural heritage and religious unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2025 13:17 IST | Created: 14-01-2025 13:17 IST
Maha Kumbh 2025: Millions Embrace Faith in Amrit Snan at Sangam
Devotees take the Holy Dip in Sangam on Makar Sankranti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday, the holy city of Prayagraj witnessed a massive influx of over twenty million devotees for the first 'Amrit Snan' of Maha Kumbh 2025 at the Sangam, as confirmed by Amrit Abhijat, Uttar Pradesh's principal secretary of urban development.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his congratulations to participants, describing the event as a celebration of India's eternal culture and faith. He highlighted the unity among devotees at the Triveni Sangam, noting the festival's significance in honoring the Sun God during Makar Sankranti.

Security measures were meticulously managed by law enforcement agencies with state DGP Prashant Kumar noting the coordinated efforts of police vehicles and ambulances. Sadhus from the Akharas led the bathing rituals, drawing a myriad of participants who embraced the diverse cultural tapestry of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Shares

Market Tensions Rise: Strong U.S. Payrolls and Sanctions Impact Global Share...

 Global
2
Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

Tensions Over Nippon Steel's Acquisition of U.S. Steel

 Japan
3
Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

Market Volatility Surge as U.S. Data Shifts Rate Expectations

 Global
4
Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

Sizzling Start to Day Two at the Australian Open

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming mental health: Machine learning paves the way for predictive care

Fighting pandemics smarter: The role of active learning in disease monitoring

AI as a companion: How conversational agents are transforming elderly care

Innovation meets imagination: The impact of AI on creative industries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025