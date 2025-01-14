EU Moves to Ban Russian Aluminium Imports Amid Ongoing Sanctions

The European Commission is set to propose a ban on Russian primary aluminium imports within its 16th sanctions package against Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, according to EU diplomats. The 27-member bloc aims to implement these restrictions in February to coincide with the war's third anniversary.

Informal discussions were held with EU nations to fine-tune the upcoming package, which reportedly includes a phased aluminium ban. Previously, 10 EU countries called for advanced sanctions on Russian metals, including aluminium, in a letter.

While the United States and Britain have previously banned Russian metal imports for 2024, the EU's decision to follow suit was delayed due to internal opposition. Middle Eastern suppliers like the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain may become alternative sources for aluminium, as the region accounted for nearly 9% of the global supply in 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)