Mizoram CM Applauds NIT's Role in Shaping Future Leaders

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma attended the 8th Convocation Ceremony of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) Mizoram as the Chief Guest on Tuesday evening, held at the Art & Culture Auditorium in Aizawl. The ceremony recognized the academic achievements of students and highlighted the institute's dedication to providing top-tier education.

In his speech, the Chief Minister lauded NIT Mizoram for its status as a leading educational institution, underlining the vital role of quality education for a prosperous future. He congratulated the 147 graduates and expressed gratitude to their families for their steadfast support.

The Chief Minister praised the faculty for their commitment to nurturing skilled professionals and enhancing the nation's engineering talent pool. He emphasized the importance of developing young potential to foster progress in Mizoram and India. He also discussed the ongoing construction of the permanent campus at Lengpui, assuring efforts to expedite the project.

The government, he reiterated, is actively engaged in addressing administrative challenges to ensure timely campus completion. Additionally, he reaffirmed support for modern educational infrastructure development, stressing a superior learning environment's role in academic success.

Degrees awarded at the convocation spanned various engineering disciplines and included advanced academic achievements. Harshavardhan Neotia, Board of Governors Chairman, also addressed attendees, emphasizing NIT Mizoram's technological strides, such as the creation of a 5G Case Laboratory, positioning it as a research hub.

Neotia highlighted strategic collaborations with IIT Madras and IIM Visakhapatnam, offering NIT graduates pathways to further academic pursuits. Expressing confidence in the institute's progress, he noted its NIRF ranking and anticipated further advancement. (ANI)

