Assam CM Promises Progressive Solutions for Rani Chapori Farmers

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, embarked on a visit to Rani Chapori in Dharapur, Kamrup district. The region, settled on the expansive sandbar of the Brahmaputra river, showcased flourishing crop cultivation that impressed the visiting dignitary. Sarma commended the farmer's dedication and suggested strategies to further aid their development.

During his 2.5-hour visit, Sarma engaged directly with the farmers, addressing their challenges and experiences. He announced that the state government plans to issue land pattas to the Chapori farmers. Surveying the area extensively on foot, the Chief Minister witnessed firsthand the organic farming efforts by 500 families across the region's 705 hectares, embodying self-sufficiency.

He also addressed the issue of soil erosion, pledging initiatives to tackle this significant threat with the help of the Water Resources Department. Connectivity issues were also on the agenda, with considerations for a bridge construction. Sarma promised to improve irrigation with better solar lights and pumps while ensuring marketing linkages and modern farming equipment for the farmers' benefit.

Amid his Chapori visit, Sarma responded to local concerns about theft, proposing an invigorated River Police Force. He took part in local celebrations, listened to civic issues, and visited religious sites, assuring rapid governmental action. The Chief Minister later inaugurated Debokanta Bhawan in Sadilapur.

