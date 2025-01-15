Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Ruling Party at Congress HQ Inauguration

In a vehement critique of the current government, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi accused the ruling party of neglecting constitutional values, during the inauguration of the Congress' new headquarters, Indira Bhawan, on Wednesday. He claimed that those in power today do not respect the tricolour or the national flag and hold a contrary vision for India.

Delving deeper into his allegations, Gandhi stated that the ruling party aims to suppress the voices of minorities and backward castes, accusing them of wanting a singular leadership approach to governance. "They seek to silence the Dalits, minorities, backward castes, and tribals—this is their agenda," Gandhi commented forcefully.

Gandhi emphasized Congress' unique role in countering this agenda, asserting the party's historic ideological foundation as the counterforce. While contrasting the Congress' ideology with that of the RSS, he mentioned, "Our ideology, like that of the RSS, is rooted in history. We have been contending with the RSS ideology for thousands of years." During his speech, he stressed the uneven nature of this political clash, claiming that it's not a just fight but one against the BJP, the RSS, and, by extension, the Indian State, accusing the latter of institutional domination.

Meanwhile, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, addressing the same occasion, highlighted the significance of the new headquarters inauguration for the Congress community. He boasted of the building as a symbol of the dreams and sacrifices made by countless Congress workers throughout the years. Reflecting on the historic significance, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge remarked on fulfilling a vision set by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, whose foresight led to the establishment of the new headquarters as a testimony to Indira Gandhi's legacy and a milestone in party history.

Located at 9A, Kotla Road, the new Indira Bhawan stands as a modern testament to the Congress' 139-year-old legacy, designed to accommodate contemporary administrative, organizational, and strategic needs of the party and its leaders.

