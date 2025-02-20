Left Menu

Border Diplomacy: BGB Declares No Attacks on Minorities Post-Hasina Regime

In a recent press conference, BGB Chief Maj Gen Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui refuted claims of increased attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, labeling them exaggerated. The discussions with BSF focused on border fencing and infiltration issues. Both parties highlighted the effectiveness of joint efforts in maintaining border peace post-Hasina regime change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 16:14 IST
The chief of Bangladesh's border force dismissed claims of minority attacks post-Hasina government ouster, calling such reports 'exaggerated'. Authorities have indeed implemented protective measures for minorities, he explained, also demonstrating how BGB ensured security during religious events near the border.

A high-level meeting between BGB and India's BSF addressed various border concerns, including fencing and infiltration reductions. The leaders discussed instances of illegal developments within 'no man's land' and reached a consensus for joint inspections to resolve disputes.

Emphasizing maintained border stability, both officials noted a substantial decrease in infiltration since August. Despite communication challenges over border constructions, efforts to resolve these issues continue, ensuring the long-standing border agreements remain unaltered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

