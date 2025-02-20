Border Diplomacy: BGB Declares No Attacks on Minorities Post-Hasina Regime

The chief of Bangladesh's border force dismissed claims of minority attacks post-Hasina government ouster, calling such reports 'exaggerated'. Authorities have indeed implemented protective measures for minorities, he explained, also demonstrating how BGB ensured security during religious events near the border.

A high-level meeting between BGB and India's BSF addressed various border concerns, including fencing and infiltration reductions. The leaders discussed instances of illegal developments within 'no man's land' and reached a consensus for joint inspections to resolve disputes.

Emphasizing maintained border stability, both officials noted a substantial decrease in infiltration since August. Despite communication challenges over border constructions, efforts to resolve these issues continue, ensuring the long-standing border agreements remain unaltered.

