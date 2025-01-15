Wells Fargo's Robust Fourth-Quarter Profit Surge
Wells Fargo reported a significant increase in profit for the fourth quarter, driven by strong performance in investment banking. The company's net income reached $5.08 billion, or $1.43 per share, compared to $3.45 billion, or 86 cents per share, in the previous year.
