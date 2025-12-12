Greece's Finance Minister Takes Helm of Eurogroup: A New Era Begins

In a significant leadership shift, Greece's Finance Minister Kyriakos Pierrakakis has been appointed as the head of the Eurogroup. This marks a notable turnaround for Greece, a nation that once teetered on the edge of financial collapse. Pierrakakis secured his position over rival candidate Vincent Van Peteghem of Belgium.

This appointment underscores Greece's remarkable financial recovery, moving from years of bailouts between 2010 and 2015 to achieving stable economic growth and a diminishing public debt. Greece now enjoys the highest investment rates within the eurozone, coupled with a fiscal surplus.

The Eurogroup, consisting of finance ministers from the euro-using nations, addresses eurozone policies and economic issues. Pierrakakis, who contributed decisively to Greece's digital transformation, will begin his term on December 12, signaling a new chapter in both Greek and eurozone policy shaping.

