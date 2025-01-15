Left Menu

Sadhguru Celebrates World's Largest Spiritual Gathering at Maha Kumbh Mela

Renowned spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev hails the Maha Kumbh Mela as the planet's foremost event, marking his third attendance at the sacred congregation in Prayagraj. Joined by millions, the gathering inspires with themes of liberation and unity, showcasing the deep-rooted faith of Sanatan Dharma.

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, a prominent spiritual figure, has proclaimed the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj as the 'greatest event on the planet,' anticipating his third visit to this spiritual congregation. Sadhguru appreciates the unique aspiration for 'mukti' among attendees, seeking freedom rather than heavenly pleasures.

The 45-day-long Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13, has already attracted over 50 million pilgrims to Triveni Sangam for sacred bath rituals. Among the significant gatherings, Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati performed religious rites, reflecting the spirit of unity and spirituality that the event fosters.

Sadhvi Bhagawati Saraswati expressed her reverence for witnessing the 'Amrit Snan' and acknowledged its divine nature. With significant participation on Makar Sankranti, the Maha Kumbh symbolizes Sanatan Dharma's strength, as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended heartfelt wishes to all attendees, highlighting the event's inclusive spirit. The festival continues until February 26, featuring key bathing dates like the upcoming Mauni Amavasya and Maha Shivaratri.

(With inputs from agencies.)

