Saif Ali Khan Out of ICU: Actor's Recovery Progressing Well After Attack

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan is on the mend after a recent attack at his Bandra residence. Dr Nitin Dange of Lilavati Hospital confirmed that the actor's condition is stable, as he recovers from his injuries in a special room, having been shifted from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Dr Niraj Uttamani, who was among the first to attend to Khan, described the actor's resilience, noting, 'He walked in like a lion despite his wounds.' The medical team has repaired damage to Khan's spine and neck through surgery. While he is in a stable condition, movement restrictions remain crucial for a full recovery.

Mumbai Police have detained an individual in connection with the incident, as they work to apprehend other suspects. The attacker's last known whereabouts were near Bandra railway station, with authorities currently searching the Vasai Virar region for leads. Efforts continue as the investigation unfolds.

