Prayagraj Implements Prohibitory Order Amidst Mahakumbh Mela 2025 Festivities
To maintain law and order during various religious festivities and competitive examinations, Prayagraj authorities issued a prohibitory order effective till February 28, 2025. Festivals like Mahakumbh Mela and others prompted this decision, restricting gatherings and events without official permission to prevent disruptions by anti-social elements.
In a bid to safeguard public order amid the upcoming Mahakumbh Mela and various significant festivities, the Prayagraj administration has issued a prohibitory order that will remain in effect until February 28, 2025. This directive, according to Additional Commissioner of Police, Prayagraj, has been enacted under Section-163 of the Indian Civil Security Code, 2023, to preclude any potential law and order disruptions.
The order comes as the city prepares for a series of religious observances and examinations, including Mahakumbh 2025, Amrit Snan, Republic Day, and Mauni Amavasya. Recognizing communal sensitivities, the ACP expressed concerns about possible activities by anti-social elements, urging preventive measures to ensure peaceful celebrations and examinations.
Effective since January 16, the order prohibits any unauthorized events, protests, or processions. Specific restrictions include the ban on drones during traditional events, carrying of weapons, provocative speeches, and rumormongering via social media. The administration aims to prevent disruptions during key bathing days and maintain peace throughout the Mahakumbh Mela.
