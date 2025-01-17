Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Iranian counterpart, Masoud Pezeshkian, engaged in significant discussions in Moscow, targeting the completion of a strategic partnership treaty. This agreement, poised to enhance defense cooperation and economic ties, may unsettle Western powers.

Pezeshkian's visit to the Kremlin, marking his first since taking office, included talks on potential Russian involvement in constructing a nuclear power plant in Iran. This development underscores Russia's expanding influence among nations opposed to U.S. dominance.

As Moscow and Tehran continue to deepen relations, the implications for global diplomacy grow increasingly complex. The Kremlin's ongoing military partnership with Iran, exemplified by past defense system exchanges, signals a shifting geopolitical landscape in the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)