Delhi's Air Quality Sees Improvement, CAQM Lifts Stage-III Curbs

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has lifted Stage-III restrictions of the Graded Response Action Plan in Delhi, citing improved air quality. After a review on January 17, the Met department's data showed a drop in the Air Quality Index (AQI) from 'Severe' to 'Very Poor', leading to the decision.

18-01-2025
Kartavya Path amid the thick smog (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has decided to lift Stage-III restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) following a significant improvement in Delhi's air quality. This decision, announced on January 17, came after the Sub-Committee's review revealed a consistent reduction in the Air Quality Index (AQI) from 'Severe' to 'Very Poor'. This marked improvement prompted officials to revoke the stringent measures.

On January 16, Delhi's AQI, recorded at 302, had fallen well below the critical threshold of 350. The CAQM credited favorable meteorological conditions, including strong winds, for the sustained improvement in air quality. However, Stage-I and Stage-II measures under GRAP will remain active to continue air quality monitoring and prevent future degradation.

The decision followed a thorough data review by the GRAP Sub-Committee on January 17. An order from the CAQM stated, "Delhi's AQI has been improving and was recorded as 'Very Poor' on January 17, which is significantly lower than the Supreme Court's benchmark for Stage-III invocation."

The commission emphasized the need to adhere to the citizen charter and maintain vigilance, especially during the winter months when air quality can swiftly decline. The order also warned construction and demolition sites that closure violators could not resume operations without explicit permission.

Initially, restrictions were tightened on January 15 when Delhi's AQI exceeded 350. Stage-III actions were preemptively implemented to prevent pollution spikes, potentially raising the AQI above 400. Despite lifting these measures, the CAQM encouraged public participation in pollution reduction through responsible practices. Continuous monitoring of air quality will be done with input from the Indian Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

Earlier, CAQM also revoked Stage-IV measures for Delhi and the National Capital Region following improved air quality. "The Sub-Committee decides to revoke with immediate effect, its orders dated January 15, 2025, for invoking Stage-IV actions ('Severe+' Air Quality) in the GRAP schedule," stated the CAQM order. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

