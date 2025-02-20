Pope Francis Shows Improvement Amid Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis has shown slight improvement as he continues to receive treatment for double pneumonia at Rome's Gemelli hospital. The Vatican reports that he is alert, dining out of bed on Thursday morning and actively engaging, a week into his hospitalization.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni noted that the 88-year-old pontiff slept well and remained stable, with minor improvements in his recent blood tests. Despite battling a complex polymicrobial infection, Francis is moving about his room, making calls, and attending to some paperwork, signaling his resilient spirit.

Messages of support have poured in from around the world, with special prayer sessions held by national bishops' conferences. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni visited Francis, who was reportedly in good spirits, demonstrating his unyielding humor. The Vatican anticipates releasing another update on his condition Thursday evening.

