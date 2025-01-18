Auretics Limited and CSIR Tie Up to Revolutionize Joint Health Solutions

In a significant development for healthcare, Auretics Limited has signed a Technology Transfer Agreement (ToT) with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), facilitated by the National Research Development Corporation (NRDC). Sealed at the inauguration of the CSIR Innovation Complex in Mumbai, this pact represents a progressive stride in collaboratively tackling health challenges with science-based solutions.

The agreement focuses on a clinically-validated herbal formulation designed to support cartilage formation. Developed by CSIR-IHBT in Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, the announcement event was held at CSIR-NIO Regional Centre Campus in Andheri, Mumbai. Several prestigious dignitaries attended, including Dr. Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Science and Technology, Dr. V.K. Saraswat, and Dr. V.K. Paul of NITI Aayog. Dr. N. Kalaiselvi, Director General of CSIR and Secretary of DSIR, highlighted the crucial role of partnerships between scientific communities and industries in advancing national objectives.

Arjun Gupta, CEO of Auretics Limited, pointed out the deal's transformative potential. "This collaboration epitomizes how scientific research can tangibly benefit society," Gupta remarked. The innovative herbal product aims to combat widespread cartilage ailments, promoting wellness across the country. Emphasizing scientific excellence and visionary entrepreneurship, Gupta indicated that the project seeks to deliver an economical yet effective remedy for early-stage arthritis and joint health concerns.

Dr. Arvind Kumar Gupta from CSIR-IHBT lauded the product's grounding in thorough clinical research, describing it as a landmark in the treatment of cartilage degeneration. He asserted, "This herbal formulation highlights India's prowess in scientific advancements capable of significantly improving public health." The partnership is anticipated to result in numerous benefits, such as improved healthcare access, spurred innovation, and economic growth.

The agreement supports India's vision of merging traditional knowledge with modern science towards a healthier, self-sustaining nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)