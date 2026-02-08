Tragedy Strikes Kota: Two Dead in Building Collapse

A tragic building collapse in Rajasthan's Kota claimed two lives on Saturday night, according to officials on Sunday. The incident occurred in a three-storey structure where a restaurant was in operation.

Fifteen individuals were rescued from the debris, with eight currently receiving medical treatment and five already released after receiving primary care. The victims who perished were named as Aryan (20) and Lakshman (15).

An investigation is underway to determine the cause, which might be linked to new construction activities in the area. Rescue operations extended into the night, with authorities actively responding to the crisis.

