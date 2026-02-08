Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kota: Two Dead in Building Collapse

In Kota, Rajasthan, a three-storey building collapsed, resulting in two deaths and numerous injuries. Rescue efforts saved 15 people from the debris. An investigation is underway, as nearby construction might have contributed to the collapse. The incident affected a restaurant operating within the structure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 08-02-2026 11:12 IST | Created: 08-02-2026 11:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic building collapse in Rajasthan's Kota claimed two lives on Saturday night, according to officials on Sunday. The incident occurred in a three-storey structure where a restaurant was in operation.

Fifteen individuals were rescued from the debris, with eight currently receiving medical treatment and five already released after receiving primary care. The victims who perished were named as Aryan (20) and Lakshman (15).

An investigation is underway to determine the cause, which might be linked to new construction activities in the area. Rescue operations extended into the night, with authorities actively responding to the crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

