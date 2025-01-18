Delhi CM Atishi Marlena Awaits Verdict in BJP Defamation Case

The Rouse Avenue court, in the capital city of New Delhi, is poised to announce its decision on Delhi Chief Minister Atishi Marlena's appeal against summons in a defamation case this January 28. The case, brought forth by BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor, accused Marlena of defamation following her statements about the BJP.

Arguments were presented on December 3, 2024, by Marlena's legal representative, senior advocate Ramesh Gupta, who insisted that the criteria for political defamation are stringent given the public role of political parties. Counsel for the complainant, senior advocate Ajay Burman, contended that Marlena's remarks were defamatory to both the BJP and its members.

A legal notice from Kapoor had cited Marlena's claims during a press conference on April 2, 2024, as damaging and devoid of evidence. The accusations revolved around alleged threats involving the Enforcement Directorate, which Marlena claimed were attempts by the BJP to coerce her into joining their party. The upcoming court ruling is expected to shed more light on this politically charged legal battle.

