Delhi Court Dismisses Defamation Case Against Bhagat Singh Koshyari

A Delhi court dismissed a defamation complaint against Bhagat Singh Koshyari due to the complainant's death and lack of aggrieved heirs. The case included former Congress MP Raashid Alvi and stemmed from allegations of defamatory letters linked to business disputes and investigations.

Delhi Court Dismisses Defamation Case Against Bhagat Singh Koshyari
A Delhi court has dismissed a defamation complaint against Bhagat Singh Koshyari, former Maharashtra governor, following the complainant's demise and the inability of heirs to prove they were affected by the alleged defamation.

The complaint, initiated by businessman S P Gupta, was turned down by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal. Gupta, managing director of Sunair Hotels, alleged defamation through letters linked to business dealings with VLS Finance Ltd, involving former Congress MP Raashid Alvi among others.

The court highlighted the absence of evidence indicating harm to Gupta's family or company, leading to the acquittal of all accused, including a private company. The ruling underscored the necessity for an aggrieved entity to continue prosecution in such cases.

