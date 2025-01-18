85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference Set to Begin in Patna

The 85th All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), a significant event in the legislative calendar, is poised to commence in Patna, Bihar. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will lead the inauguration on January 20. Attendees include Deputy Chairman Rajya Sabha Harivansh, Bihar's Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and other distinguished leaders.

The two-day conference will deliberate on the '75th Anniversary of Constitution: Contribution of Parliament and State legislative bodies in strengthening constitutional values.' The discussions aim to underscore the role of parliamentary institutions in upholding democratic principles. The Valedictory Session, slated for January 21, will see speeches from Governor Arif Mohammad Khan and Speaker Birla, with other eminent officials participating.

Notable activities include the release of the 8th edition of 'Practice and Procedure of Parliament' by Birla and the inauguration of Neva Seva Kendra. Preceding AIPOC, the 61st Conference of Secretaries of Legislative Bodies in India will explore modern technologies to enhance legislative efficiency. The event commences on January 19 under the guidance of Lok Sabha Secretary-General Utpal Kumar Singh.

