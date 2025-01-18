Charting the Future of Indian Healthcare: IIMA's Vision for 2047

The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA) hosted the second edition of its Healthcare Summit today, spotlighting the theme 'Advancing Healthcare for India at 2047'. Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare J. P. Nadda delivered a keynote, emphasizing India's progress and future potential in the healthcare sector.

Nadda outlined notable achievements, including infrastructure expansion with AIIMS and medical colleges, and initiatives like Ayushman Bharat improving public health. He praised India's role as a leader in affordable medicines and vaccines, addressing diverse aspects from public health to digital infrastructure development.

The event included discussions featuring industry and academia leaders, and showcased innovative student projects focused on digital health strategies. A series of panel talks examined future opportunities and challenges, setting a collaborative roadmap towards comprehensive, patient-centric healthcare in India by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)