Chandrababu Naidu Set to Boost Andhra Pradesh's Global Appeal at WEF

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is gearing up to attend the World Economic Forum summit in Davos from January 20. The event presents a significant opportunity for Naidu to promote 'Brand Andhra Pradesh' and attract investments by interacting with international business leaders, according to a state press release.

Since taking office, Naidu has actively pursued investment opportunities for Andhra Pradesh. Companies like Google have already agreed to invest, highlighting the Chief Minister's success in bringing substantial investments in just seven months. The state has so far secured agreements worth over Rs 4 lakh crore, with several projects inaugurated and more, like ArcelorMittal's steel plant, expected soon.

As part of its electoral promise to create 20 lakh jobs in five years, the state has implemented over 15 policies, including Industrial Development and Semiconductor Policies, under the leadership of Minister Nara Lokesh. The focus at the Davos summit will be on showcasing Andhra Pradesh's policies, infrastructure, and business-friendly environment to attract more investments.

Chief Minister Naidu and his team will leave Amaravati on Sunday evening, traveling to Zurich via Delhi. During the visit, Naidu will hold meetings with industrialists and participate in various sessions, including a dinner with ArcelorMittal's Executive Chairman Lakshmi Mittal and discussions with CEOs of major companies.

The visit aims to bolster Andhra Pradesh's global presence and boost its economy by meeting influential industry leaders and explaining the state's policies in interviews with international media like Bloomberg. The four-day itinerary anticipates numerous meetings with business tycoons, underscoring the state's commitment to rejuvenate its brand image and create employment opportunities for the youth.

