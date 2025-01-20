Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Enhanced Video Conferencing for Yasin Malik Trial

The Supreme Court has directed the Jammu and Kashmir High Court and Delhi High Court to ensure proper video conferencing facilities for the trial of separatist leader Yasin Malik. The court seeks updated status reports by February 18, with hearings scheduled for February 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 20-01-2025 17:20 IST
Supreme Court Orders Enhanced Video Conferencing for Yasin Malik Trial
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court, on Monday, mandated the installation of robust video conferencing systems in a special Jammu court where separatist leader Yasin Malik's trial is underway. Malik is currently detained at Tihar Jail. The directive was issued by a bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan.

The bench also instructed Delhi High Court's Registrar General to secure adequate video conferencing provisions at Tihar Jail, where Malik is linked to another case. High Court registrars must submit status reports by February 18, with a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) plea hearing set for February 21.

This move follows observations by a trial judge that video conferencing facilities were malfunctioning in Jammu. The Supreme Court was reviewing a CBI petition to transfer trials of the 1989 Rubaiya Sayeed kidnapping and the 1990 Srinagar shootout cases involving Malik, from Jammu to New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

Trump's Border Czar Hints at Chicago Immigration Raids Amid Leaks

 Global
2
Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

Trump's Triumphant Return: A Second Inauguration

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

Trump's Second Term: Executive Orders Blitz

 United States
4
Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

Perplexity Aims to Merge with TikTok U.S.

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Machine Unlearning: A key to privacy in AI, but at what cost?

ISEA and 6G: Pioneering the age of connected intelligence

AI’s environmental awakening: Toward a greener future in technology

Plugging the gaps in energy data: AI-driven solutions for smarter grids

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025