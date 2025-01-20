Trump's Digital Dollar Dance: Markets Brace for Policy Changes

Global stocks and currency markets showed cautious positivity Monday as investors keenly awaited policy announcements accompanying Donald Trump's second presidential term. With a Japanese rate hike anticipated this week, investors navigated a largely quiet U.S. holiday market.

Initial responses were mixed: European stocks edged lower, with STOXX 600 down 0.2% and major indices generally flat. Meanwhile, the dollar gained over 8% against the euro since September. Trump's ambitious tariff propositions on Chinese and global goods generated widespread market anxiety.

Cryptocurrency markets reacted swiftly, with Bitcoin hitting a record high and Trump's new $TRUMP cryptocurrency experiencing a volatile launch. Import-focused countries, particularly China and Canada, remained in sharp focus, awaiting trade policy modifications under Trump's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)