Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Advocates Shift to Semi-Annual Reporting

Norway's sovereign wealth fund, a significant player in global finance, has proposed that publicly traded companies move from quarterly to half-year financial reporting. This initiative is intended to encourage a focus on long-term decision-making and sustainable growth.

According to a report by Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM), the fund managing body, semi-annual reporting, paired with ongoing material updates, should fulfill disclosure needs while minimizing short-term profit fixation. The trend towards private equity ownership and a decline in public listings underpin NBIM's position, as private ownership restricts the fund's investment scope.

Echoing concerns by financial leaders like JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon, the fund emphasizes that current reporting demands may deter companies from public listings, obstructing risk diversification for investors. The fund's substantial $1.8 trillion value underscores its significant impact, being akin to Norway's triple annual GDP.

(With inputs from agencies.)