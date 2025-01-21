Experience the Splendor of Amrit Udyan: Open for Public Viewing

New Delhi, India - Rashtrapati Bhavan has announced that the renowned Amrit Udyan will be open to the public from February 2 through March 30, offering a visual feast of meticulously landscaped gardens and colorful blooms. As stated by Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, visitors can tour the captivating gardens from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day except Monday, reserved for maintenance.

However, the schedule includes exceptions: February 5, due to Delhi Legislative Assembly polling; February 20-21, because of a Visitors' Conference at Rashtrapati Bhavan; and March 14, in observation of the Holi festival. Entry is facilitated via Gate No. 35, situated near North Avenue's junction with Rashtrapati Bhavan. To ease visitor access, a shuttle bus will operate from the Central Secretariat Metro Station to Gate No. 35 every half-hour, running from 9:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Moreover, special entry days are reserved for specific demographics: March 26 is for differently-abled individuals, March 27 for defense, paramilitary, and police personnel, March 28 for women and tribal women's self-help groups, and March 29 for senior citizens. While entry to Amrit Udyan is free, visitors can secure bookings through the Rashtrapati Bhavan's official website, though walk-ins are also encouraged.

Complementing the garden opening, Rashtrapati Bhavan will host the 'Vividhta Ka Amrit Mahotsav' from March 6 to 9, 2025. This cultural showcase celebrates Southern India's vibrant heritage and traditions, promising an immersive experience of its unique diversity. The annual flash of Amrit Udyan's splendor attracts vast numbers of visitors, offering a tranquil retreat in Delhi's bustling heart.

