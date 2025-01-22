Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog
A report highlights that 49 billion pounds of essential maintenance at UK schools, hospitals, and prisons remains overdue, reflecting constrained public finances. The Labour government blames previous underinvestment. Experts warn deferred repairs could lead to escalated costs, necessitating immediate government action.
Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 22-01-2025 05:31 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 05:31 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A report from a UK spending watchdog reveals an alarming 49 billion pound maintenance backlog affecting schools, hospitals, and prisons, underscoring the impact of tight public finances.
Finance Minister Rachel Reeves faces pressure amid fiscal constraints but is wary of increasing taxes. The National Audit Office warns delayed maintenance could escalate costs.
Labour attributes this crisis to years of underinvestment by the previous government, with current efforts to address the issue spanning billions of pounds. The Ministry of Defence, schools, and hospitals have the most significant backlogs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Uganda's UBTEB Urged to Extend Vocational Training to Prisons and Refugee Settlements
Manipur Hospitals Gear Up for Human Metapneumovirus Challenge
Overcrowded Prisons: New Directive for Undertrial Prisoners
India Launches 100-Day TB Elimination Campaign in Prisons
Shanghai Pioneers Foreign-Owned Hospitals