Britain's Crumbling Infrastructure: The $60 Billion Maintenance Backlog

A report from a UK spending watchdog reveals an alarming 49 billion pound maintenance backlog affecting schools, hospitals, and prisons, underscoring the impact of tight public finances.

Finance Minister Rachel Reeves faces pressure amid fiscal constraints but is wary of increasing taxes. The National Audit Office warns delayed maintenance could escalate costs.

Labour attributes this crisis to years of underinvestment by the previous government, with current efforts to address the issue spanning billions of pounds. The Ministry of Defence, schools, and hospitals have the most significant backlogs.

