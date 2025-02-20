Left Menu

CARE Hospitals Welcomes Global Spine Expert Dr. Kiran Lingutla

CARE Hospitals has appointed Dr. Kiran Lingutla, a renowned spine surgeon, to its team, marking a milestone in their advanced spine care. His expertise in complex spinal surgeries and commitment to patient-centered care align with the hospital's mission of clinical excellence and innovation in healthcare.

Dr. Kiran Lingutla Joins CARE Hospitals, Banjara Hills Pioneering a New Era in Advanced Spine Surgery. Image Credit: ANI
CARE Hospitals, based in Hyderabad, is delighted to announce the appointment of Dr. Kiran Lingutla, a spine surgeon with international acclaim, to its prestigious medical team. Known for his expertise in adult and pediatric spine deformities, minimally invasive surgeries, and complex spinal treatments, Dr. Lingutla's arrival enhances CARE Banjara's standing as a leader in advanced spine care.

Dr. Lingutla's impressive career spans both national and international arenas, where he is acclaimed for his motion-preserving and complex reconstructive procedures. His focus on patient-centered care aligns with CARE Hospitals' philosophy of combining clinical excellence with compassion. He expressed enthusiasm about joining the team, seeing it as an opportunity to collaborate with leading clinicians and contribute to cutting-edge patient care.

Biju Nair, Zonal COO of CARE Hospitals, welcomed Dr. Lingutla, emphasizing his role in advancing the hospital's commitment to unparalleled spine care. As the primary practice location, CARE Banjara will host Dr. Lingutla's innovative programs integrating robotics and AI-driven diagnostics to improve patient outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

