Amrit Mohan Prasad Takes Helm at BCAS: A Dual Leadership Role

The central government has entrusted Amrit Mohan Prasad with an additional leadership role, appointing him as the Acting Director General of the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), while he continues to lead the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB). This strategic move, greenlit by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, reflects India's confidence in Prasad's proven leadership and administrative prowess.

Prasad, a distinguished IPS officer from the Odisha cadre's 1989 batch, will hold this dual capacity for six months commencing November 1, 2024, or until a regular appointee is designated, or further instructions are issued, whichever occurs first. The Ministry of Civil Aviation's proposal for this additional charge received an ex-post facto nod from the Committee, as documented in the Ministry of Personnel's official order.

The necessity for this temporary arrangement arose following the retirement of BCAS DG Zulfiqar Hasan on October 31 of the previous year. Operating under the Ministry of Civil Aviation since its reformation in 1987, BCAS functions as India's authoritative body on civil aviation security. The role mandates leadership by a Director General rank, responsible for enforcing global aviation security standards as per the ICAO's Chicago Convention and overseeing the National Civil Aviation Security Programme (NCASP). (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)