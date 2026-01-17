Drama on the Chessboard: Environmental Activism Halts Tata Steel Masters

The prestigious Tata Steel Masters chess tournament faced an unexpected delay when environmental activists blocked the venue's entrance with large chunks of coal. Prompt action by the organizing committee ensured that safety was restored, and the opening round was postponed for just a few hours.

Known for hosting elite events alongside various participatory competitions, the tournament has been a celebrated chess festival since its inception in 1938. Despite this year's challenge, organizers confirmed that no time would be lost, efficiently clearing the coal debris.

This year sees top players like world champion D Gukesh and top seed Arjun Erigaisi competing, while prominent players such as Magnus Carlsen, Hikaru Nakamura, and Fabiano Caruana are notably absent, likely due to preparations for the upcoming Candidates' tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)