Fog Disrupts Delhi Transit: Trains, Flights Delayed; AQI Dips to Poor

Dense fog caused significant disruptions to train and flight schedules in Delhi on Wednesday. Due to poor visibility, numerous flights experienced delays at Indira Gandhi International Airport, while nine trains, including the Brahmaputra Mail and Poorva Express, were also postponed.

The Indian Meteorological Department reported widespread fog affecting regions like North Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and portions of West Bengal and Northeast India. Delhi's temperature at 5:30 am was recorded at 10.4 degrees Celsius, with air quality deteriorating to a 'poor' category, measured at an Air Quality Index of 262.

The fogged-in city led to increased demand for night shelters, as the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board erected 235 tents to aid those in need. Meanwhile, fog also impacted other parts of Northern India, while the Kashmir Valley continued to experience a gripping cold wave alongside predictions of rainfall across various Northern states later this month.

