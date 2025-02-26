Aaqib Javed's Defense Amidst Champions Trophy Challenges

Pakistan's interim head coach and national selector Aaqib Javed acknowledged on Wednesday the significant impact injuries to Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman had on the national team's performance in the Champions Trophy.

Despite not making the semi-finals, the team remains focused on finishing their campaign with a win against Bangladesh in their last group game on Thursday.

Aaqib defended the selection process, stating that the best available players had been chosen for the tournament, countering backlash faced by the team management and selectors over the squad choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)