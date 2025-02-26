Left Menu

Aaqib Javed's Defense Amidst Champions Trophy Challenges

Pakistan's interim head coach Aaqib Javed addressed the impact of injuries to key players Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman on their Champions Trophy campaign. Despite their exit from semi-final contention, the focus remains on winning the final match against Bangladesh. Aaqib defended the squad selection, highlighting the absence of crucial players.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rawalpindi | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:09 IST
Aaqib Javed's Defense Amidst Champions Trophy Challenges
Aaqib Javed
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's interim head coach and national selector Aaqib Javed acknowledged on Wednesday the significant impact injuries to Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman had on the national team's performance in the Champions Trophy.

Despite not making the semi-finals, the team remains focused on finishing their campaign with a win against Bangladesh in their last group game on Thursday.

Aaqib defended the selection process, stating that the best available players had been chosen for the tournament, countering backlash faced by the team management and selectors over the squad choices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025