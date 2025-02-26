Aaqib Javed's Defense Amidst Champions Trophy Challenges
Pakistan's interim head coach Aaqib Javed addressed the impact of injuries to key players Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman on their Champions Trophy campaign. Despite their exit from semi-final contention, the focus remains on winning the final match against Bangladesh. Aaqib defended the squad selection, highlighting the absence of crucial players.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Rawalpindi | Updated: 26-02-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 17:09 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan's interim head coach and national selector Aaqib Javed acknowledged on Wednesday the significant impact injuries to Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman had on the national team's performance in the Champions Trophy.
Despite not making the semi-finals, the team remains focused on finishing their campaign with a win against Bangladesh in their last group game on Thursday.
Aaqib defended the selection process, stating that the best available players had been chosen for the tournament, countering backlash faced by the team management and selectors over the squad choices.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Fakhar Zaman Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Amid Injury Woes
Fakhar Zaman's Injury Throws Pakistan's Champions Trophy Campaign Into Disarray
Pakistan's Cricket Setback: Fakhar Zaman Sidelined Before India Clash
Injury Blow for Pakistan as Fakhar Zaman is Ruled Out of Champions Trophy
Fakhar Zaman Dismisses Retirement Rumors, Eyes Full Cricket Comeback