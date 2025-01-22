Delhi BJP Gears Up for Elections with 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' Program

The New Delhi Municipal Council's chairman, Kuljeet Singh Chahal, confirmed on Wednesday that thousands of BJP workers across numerous regions in Delhi are gearing up to hear Prime Minister Narendra Modi speak. The 'Mera Booth Sabse Majboot' program remains a cornerstone of the party's campaign strategy during elections.

Chahal emphasized that the program, alongside the slogan 'Booth Jeeta, Chunav Jeeta', inspires excitement among the supporters. He revealed that BJP workers have registered via the NaMo app for the special interaction with the Prime Minister, which promises to energize the party's base across 256 mandals and 13,000 booths.

As the Delhi assembly elections approach, the BJP is preparing for a grand campaign involving prominent leaders like Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and JP Nadda. Yogi Adityanath is set to anchor a series of 14 rallies targeting the Purvanchali voter base, a crucial demographic for the party's success in the upcoming polls.

