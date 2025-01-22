Left Menu

Oil Reservoir Accident in Iran Sparks Concerns

An accident occurred at the oil reservoirs in Rey City, south of Tehran, managed by Iran's National Petroleum Products Distribution Company, involving 18,000 tons of oil. Details are currently limited, according to reports from the Tasnim news agency.

Oil Reservoir Accident in Iran Sparks Concerns
An accident at oil reservoirs in Rey City, south of Tehran, has been reported by Iran's National Petroleum Products Distribution Company. The reservoirs contain approximately 18,000 tons of oil.

Details surrounding the incident remain scarce, as the semi-official Tasnim news agency noted.

The event highlights potential risks in the region's oil storage and distribution systems.

