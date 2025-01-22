Left Menu

Blaze Quenched at Iran's Gas Storage Facility

A fire broke out at a liquefied gas storage facility in Rey City, Iran. The situation is now under control, according to SHANA, the oil ministry's news outlet. Previous reports misstated that the fire involved oil reservoirs.

Updated: 22-01-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 14:31 IST
A fire that erupted at a liquefied gas storage facility in Rey City, Iran, has been successfully contained, as per a report from SHANA, the oil ministry's official news source.

The fire, initially believed to have affected oil reservoirs, was clarified to have involved the gas storage site instead.

Authorities swiftly managed the situation, averting a potential crisis and ensuring safety measures were in place.

