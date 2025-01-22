Left Menu

Iranian Fighter Jet Crash: Pilots Eject to Safety

An Iranian fighter jet crashed in the western part of Iran on Wednesday morning. The pilots managed to eject safely before the crash occurred, according to Iran's official IRNA news agency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-01-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 22-01-2025 15:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An Iranian fighter jet crashed on Wednesday morning in the western region of the country, according to Iran's official IRNA news agency.

The pilots were able to eject before the aircraft went down, ensuring their safety in the incident.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash as reported by state media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

